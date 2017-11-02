37.8 Million Fire Extinguishers Recalled: Check The List

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you have a fire extinguisher in your home, you need to check it. A massive recall has been issued for fire extinguishers that might not work during an emergency.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says 37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers are being recalled.

The recall includes 142 models with plastic handles and push button “pindicators” that can clog, resulting in a failure to discharge. Nozzles can also pop off with enough force to be a dangerous projectile.

At least one death has been related to the problem (emergency responders could not get the recalled fire extinguishers to work following a fiery car crash), along with 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage. At least 391 incidents of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment have been reported.

The recalled units were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers for between $12 and $50; one model sold for roughly $200. These fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

The plastic handle fire extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated. They were manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017.

The push-button pindicator fire extinguishers were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle, primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications. They were manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017.

Click here to see a full list of recalled model numbers. The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label.

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency.

Note: This recall includes fire extinguisher models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. Fire extinguishers included in these previously announced recalls should also be replaced.