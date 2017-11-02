5 Teens Charged With Murder In I-75 Rock-Throwing Death Due In Court

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – Five Flint-area teenagers will learn if they will face trial for throwing rocks from an overpass onto traffic at I-75, one of which smashed through a windshield of a van and killed a passenger.

The Clio High School students — 17-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky, 16-year-old Mikadyn Payne, 15-year-old Alexzander Miller and 15-year-old Trevor Gray — are all charged as adults with second degree murder in the death of Ken White, of Mount Morris. All are due in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Bond was denied last week for the boys. The oldest, Anger, is accused to throwing the six pound rock that killed White. He’s being held in jail while the others are in juvenile detention.

The teens are also charged with conspiracy and property destruction. All face life in prison if convicted of murder.

Police said at least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles north of Detroit. White was killed when a rock crashed through the windshield and struck him in the face. Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks. Several other vehicles were damaged after they hit rock debris in the roadway, although no additional injuries were reported.

“I can’t give them enough punishment,” said White’s father, Kenny White. “Even if they spend 30 years in prison, they get to wake up every single day. They still get phone calls from their parents. They still get visitors. My son don’t get none of that no more.”

Sekelsky’s attorney, Frank Manley, called White’s death a tragedy but cautioned against a “mob mentality” and a “one-size-justice-fits-all” for the five defendants.

