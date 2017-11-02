5 Teens Charged In I-75 Rock-Throwing Death To Get Competency Exams

FLINT (WWJ) – Mental exams have been ordered for five teenagers charged in the murder of a man struck by a rock on I-75 last month.

The judge a second time denied bond for all five defendants at a preliminary hearing Thursday. He also gave defense attorneys until January 11 to get their clients forensic exams to determine competency to understand criminal responsibility and competency to stand trial.

A lawyer for 17-year-old Kyle Anger had requested the exam, saying his client has suffered from bi polar disorder, ADHD and Oppositional Defiance disorder.

Attorney Edward Farrell says Anger’s issues forced school officials to put him on a special program, beginning in Middle School.

“Then then had some more state intervention and because of those issues, and some of the things that I’ve experienced with them in my limited role here so far, I’ve seen those (issues),” Farrell said. “And I think it’s crucial for him to be evaluated on the issue of competency.”

Anger and fellow Clio High School students 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky, 16-year-old Mikadyn Payne, 15-year-old Alexzander Miller and 15-year-old Trevor Gray are all charged as adults with second degree murder in the death of Ken White, a Mount Morris father of four.

At least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, the night of October 18 after police believe they were thrown off the Dodge Road overpass. White was killed when a rock about the size of a baseball crashed through the windshield of the car he was riding in and struck him in the face.

Four other vehicles hit with large rocks or concrete chunks, police said, but no one else was injured.

Gray’s attorney, Fred Meiers, says his client can’t wrap his mind around what happened. “He’s still in the fetal position,” Meijers said. “I mean, this whole thing is tragic…in so many ways to so many people.”

Anger is accused to throwing the six pound rock that killed White. He’s being held in jail while the others are in juvenile detention.

All five teens face possible life in prison if convicted as charged.

