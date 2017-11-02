CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Man Charged In Macomb County Crash Has 8 Prior Drunk Driving Convictions

Filed Under: Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A Macomb County man who crashed his minivan along 26 Mile Road is facing his ninth drunken driving charge.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the 49-year-old New Haven resident was driving a 1996 Plymouth Voyager eastbound on 26 Mile, east of North Ave., at around 1 a.m. Wednesday when he veered off the roadway and struck a mailbox. He then hit guard wires to a power pole which caused the pole to snap and left wires hanging.

Responding deputies said the man, who was alone in the van, showed signs of intoxication and refused a preliminary breath test. He was taken into custody for Operating While Intoxicated and a search warrant for his blood was obtained.

The man complained of pain due to the crash; and, as of Thursday, he remained in custody at a local hospital.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the following charges; Operation While Intoxicated Third Offense (felony), Operating While License Suspended, Revoked, Denied Second Offense (misdemeanor), Motor Vehicle Operation without Security (misdemeanor), and License Plate Unlawful Use (misdemeanor).

According to the sheriff’s office, he has eight prior OWI convictions.

Once the man is medically cleared, hewill be arraigned in 42-1 Romeo District Court. His name will be released at that time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch