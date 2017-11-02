Man Charged In Macomb County Crash Has 8 Prior Drunk Driving Convictions

RAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A Macomb County man who crashed his minivan along 26 Mile Road is facing his ninth drunken driving charge.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the 49-year-old New Haven resident was driving a 1996 Plymouth Voyager eastbound on 26 Mile, east of North Ave., at around 1 a.m. Wednesday when he veered off the roadway and struck a mailbox. He then hit guard wires to a power pole which caused the pole to snap and left wires hanging.
Responding deputies said the man, who was alone in the van, showed signs of intoxication and refused a preliminary breath test. He was taken into custody for Operating While Intoxicated and a search warrant for his blood was obtained.
The man complained of pain due to the crash; and, as of Thursday, he remained in custody at a local hospital.
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the following charges; Operation While Intoxicated Third Offense (felony), Operating While License Suspended, Revoked, Denied Second Offense (misdemeanor), Motor Vehicle Operation without Security (misdemeanor), and License Plate Unlawful Use (misdemeanor).
According to the sheriff’s office, he has eight prior OWI convictions.
Once the man is medically cleared, hewill be arraigned in 42-1 Romeo District Court. His name will be released at that time.