CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Caldwell: “It Could Be Three Weeks” Before Decker Plays

Filed Under: Jim Caldwell, Taylor Decker, Will Burchfield
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 01: Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) blocks Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during game action between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on January 1, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Taylor Decker practiced on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in June, but it may be a while before he plays in a game.

Asked if it’s realistic to expect Decker to make his season debut Monday night versus the Packers, Jim Caldwell said, “We’ll see, we’ll see. I’m not putting any limitations on it. It could be two weeks from now, it could be three weeks from now. We’ll see.”

The Lions have three weeks to decide whether to activate Decker from the physically unable to perform list or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Caldwell said on Thursday he can’t yet tell how much rust Decker has to knock off, but added, “It will take a little bit.”

Decker tore the labrum in his right shoulder during OTAs, and the initial prognosis had him sidelined for four to six months. It’s been about five months since the date of his surgery.

“It’s a progression for him,” said Caldwell. “It’s good to have him back, obviously, but when he’ll play depends upon when the doctors feel good about his progress and where he is.”

The Lions’ offensive line has struggled without the 2016 All-Rookie left tackle, particularly in pass protection. Matthew Stafford has been sacked 25 times in seven games, tied for the second most in the NFL. Stafford said it was “great” to see Decker back at practice on Wednesday.

“Anytime guys have worked as hard as he has to come back from stuff, it’s nice to see them back out there, moving around a little bit,” Stafford said.

Greg Robinson, Greg Cleary and Brian Mihalik have taken turns manning left tackle in Decker’s stead. Mihalik, the third option, may have had the best single-game performance of the three in Detroit’s loss to the Steelers on Sunday night.

“Those guys all did a nice job so far stepping in and competing their asses off for us at that spot, but anytime you get a starting player back obviously it gives you a boost,” said guard T.J. Lang. “Taylor’s one of the best young left tackles in the game right now. If we can have him this week, great. If not, we know he’s close.”

Decker has declined all interview requests since his injury, but he’s been seen frequently in the Lions’ locker room. On the Valenti Show on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday, Lang said Decker has been making good progress in his rehab.

“I’ve seen him in meetings, obviously seen him in the weight room working out, getting his rehab in. He’s looking pretty good,” Lang said. “Hopefully in the next couple weeks he can get back to helping us.”

Decker also participated in practice on Thursday. Robinson, who hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in Week 6, did not. Mihalik will likely make his second consecutive start at left tackle if Decker isn’t ready to go on Monday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch