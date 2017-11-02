Tips Wanted In Cold Case Murder Of 29-Year-Old Woman In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – The family of a Detroit woman murdered more than a decade ago is hoping someone will come forward to bring closure to the case.

Desiree Geneen Miller, 29, was killed early in the morning of Wednesday, April 28, 2004, according to Crime Stoppers.

She’d last been seen alive as she left Teresa’s Lounge where she worked, in the area of 6 Mile Road and Hubbell on Detroit’s northwest side. Investigators believe from there she was kidnapped and taken to San Juan Street and Puritan where she was shot and left for dead in the passenger’s seat of her car, a grey 1998 Suzuki Esteem sedan.

That’s where her body was found.

“She was following someone else of out of the bar parking lot; a friend of hers,” her mother, Lila Beamer said. “And he was killed first at another location, then she was killed, and we believe he was selling, you know (drugs) — but we’re not positive, so we can’t really say for certain.”

“We don’t think someone was after Desiree,” she added. “We think someone was after him.”

A graduate of Henry Ford High School in Detroit, Desiree loved dancing and enjoyed reading at the library. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, and aspired to one day become a marine biologist. Desiree loved her family, and would always plan barbecues and fun events for them to enjoy. She was known for her bubbly personality and infectious smile.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the tip that leads to an arrest in Miller’s murder. If that tip that is received by midnight on November 2, 2017, there is an additional $1,000 reward for a total of $3,500.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

All rewards are paid anonymously. Tipsters will not be required to speak to testify in court or to speak with police.