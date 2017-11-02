Don’t Forget! It’s A Daylight Saving Time Weekend, Fall Back 1 Hour

DETROIT (WWJ) – For people who like to sleep in, this is the best weekend of the year!
Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend when we revert back to standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 — setting the clocks back one hour.
By “falling back,” we’ll see more daylight in the morning but that also means it will get darker earlier.
Authorities also suggest testing and changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when you set your clock backs.
“To drastically reduce the risk of you or your loved ones dying in a home fire, make it a tradition to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, or install new detectors, if necessary,” State Fire Marshal Julie Secontine said in a statement.
Daylight Saving Time was instituted in the United States during World War I in order to save energy for war production by taking advantage of the later hours of daylight between April and October.
The passage of the Energy Policy Act in 2005 extended Daylight Saving Time by four weeks – from the second Sunday of March to the first Sunday of November.