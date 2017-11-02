Hershey’s Company Debuts New ‘Gold’ Candy Bar

(WWJ) A crunchy new spin on the iconic Hershey candy bar is set to hit shelves next month.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based candy maker says Hershey’s Gold will go on sale Dec. 1. It’s described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. Hershey’s says the bar is a response to trends that it says show “the rising popularity of crunchy multi-textured candy.”
“The buttery, sweet taste of Hershey’s Gold bars provides an entirely new way for consumers to enjoy our brand,” said Melinda Lewis, senior director/general manager, Hershey’s Franchise at The Hershey Company, in a news release.“We use a proprietary cooking process to transform the white creme into a golden bar by caramelizing the creme, which helps maintain a sweet, creamy taste. The launch of Hershey’s Gold will introduce Americans to a new flavor and a new experience unlike any others before.”
Hershey’s Gold will be the fourth “flavor profile” for the brand and the first since Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme was introduced in 1995. The original Hershey’s bar was released in 1900 and was followed up by the special dark variety in 1939.
