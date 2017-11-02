NFL: Ezekiel Elliott Appeal Has No Chance of Success

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the NFL say Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has no chance of success with his latest attempt to delay a six-game suspension.

The lawyers made the argument Thursday in papers submitted to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeals court is considering whether to weigh in on Elliott’s suspension for domestic violence allegations. His union’s lawyers argued that he will be damaged irreparably if his suspension begins with Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

NFL lawyers wrote that the NFL Players Association is arguing that suspensions are “uniquely injurious to professional football players.” But they say that cannot be so because federal law can’t mean one thing for professional athletes and something else for every other employee.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

