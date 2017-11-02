Red Wings 5-Game Plans Now Available For Inaugural Season At Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced a limited number of 5-Game Plans are available for the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. Starting at $300, 5-Game Plan holders receive savings off Box Office prices for premium games and a Red Wings winter hat, courtesy of Coca-Cola.
Three pre-selected 5-Game Plans are available, featuring a convenient mix of weekday and weekend matchups against Eastern and Western Conference opponents, Original Six rivals and more. The three 5-Game Plan options can be found below:
Plan 1:
• Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 11 vs. Florida at 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. Dallas at 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 6 vs. Boston at 7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, April 5 vs. Montreal at 7:30 p.m.
Plan 2:
• Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Winnipeg at 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 5 vs. Florida at 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 20 vs. Carolina at 7:00 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 13 vs. Anaheim at 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 27 vs. Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m.
Plan 3:
• Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. Boston at 8:00 p.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Tampa Bay at 7:00 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 31 vs. San Jose at 8:00 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Carolina at 7:00 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 20 vs. Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m.
For more information and to purchase 5-Game Plans, visit http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/5GamePlans.
Full Season and 10-Game Plans are also still available for the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. Additional information on Red Wings Ticket Plans can be obtained by calling the Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575 or by visiting http://www.LittleCaesarsArenaTicketPlans.com.