Report: Man Shot By Police In Inkster May Be Connected To Earlier Homicide

INKSTER (WWJ) – Few details are being released after an officer-involved shooting in Inkster Thursday evening.
Michigan State Police detectives are investigating the incident –and according to reports this shooting may be connected with a second homicide scene.
Authorities telling WWJ that residents can expect an increased police presence in the area.
Michigan State Police will brief reporters this evening — WWJ’s Stephanie Davis is on the scene.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 [Listen Live] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.