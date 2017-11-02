Report: Man Shot By Police In Inkster May Be Connected To Earlier Homicide

INKSTER (WWJ) – Few details are being released after an officer-involved shooting in Inkster Thursday evening.

Michigan State Police detectives are investigating the incident –and according to reports this shooting may be connected with a second homicide scene.

Authorities telling WWJ that residents can expect an increased police presence in the area.

Michigan State Police will brief reporters this evening — WWJ’s Stephanie Davis is on the scene.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 [Listen Live] and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

