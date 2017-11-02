Report: Pistons Eyeing Bledsoe Trade, Would Have To Include Jackson

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Disgruntled Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe is on the trade block, and the Pistons are intrigued.

Per Marc Stein, “Detroit should be added to the list of teams showing interest in Bledsoe.”

The Pistons would likely have to part ways with Reggie Jackson to facilitate a deal, but Stein makes it clear Phoenix isnt interested in a one-for-one swap.

But any Bledsoe-to-Detroit deal would likely depend on what the Pistons would attach to Reggie Jackson to sell the Suns on doing such a swap — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 2, 2017

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi adds that, “The Suns prefer a third team to take on Jackson in any potential Bledsoe deal with the Pistons.”

Phoenix has committed to trading Bledsoe since he tweeted on Oct. 22, following the Suns’ 0-3 start, “I don’t wanna be here.”

Bledsoe later said he was referring to a hair salon, not his place on the Suns’ roster, but general manager Ryan McDonough dismissed this excuse. Bledsoe was sent home on Oct. 23 at which time McDonough said, he “won’t be with us going forward.”

On Monday, McDonough told AZcentral.com he has no timetable for a potential trade.

“We are open to doing a deal whenever the best offer presents itself,” McDonough said. “Any other comments or thoughts from me would be pure speculation at this point.”

Wojnarowksi reported on Wednesday that McDonough has taken a patient approach to trade talks.

“Phoenix has tried, all over the league, to get a fairly elite young player in return for Eric Bledsoe. That’s not been available to them. Ryan McDonough has shown patience so far in not doing a bad deal in the short term,” said Wojnarowski.

Bledsoe, a first-round pick in 2010, averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 66 games last season. He’s signed through 2019 at a cost of $14 million per year.

Jackson is enjoying a bounce-back year for the Pistons after struggling through the 2016-17 campaign with knee tendinitis. Through eight games he’s averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Bledsoe hasn’t played for the Suns since being dismissed from the team. They are 4-1 in his absence.