Rutgers’ C. Vivian Stringer Gets 4-Year $3.4M Contract Extension

Basketball coach Vivian Stringer attends The Big Ten Network Kick Off Party at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 26, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Wink Public Relations)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Rutgers has given Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer a four-year contract extension.

Athletic Director Pat Hobbs announced the agreement on Thursday, a little more than a week before Stringer will start her 23rd season at Rutgers with a game at James Madison on Nov. 10.

Stringer will earn $3.4 million under the contract that will run through the 2020-21 season.

Entering the season, the 69-year-old Stringer has a 977-390 career record over the last 46 seasons and is 23 wins away from joining Tara VanDerveer of Stanford and the late Pat Summit of Tennessee with at least 1,000 career victories in women’s basketball.

In 2013, Stringer became just the seventh coach – men’s or women’s – to reach the 900-win mark. Her 34 20-win seasons are second-best in women’s basketball history. She is the fourth active winningest Division I coach and sixth all-time in career wins in NCAA women’s basketball history.

