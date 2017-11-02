Voted Down: Legislation To Let Drivers Opt Out Of Certain Auto Insurance Requirements

LANSING (WWJ) – Legislation to reduce the cost of auto insurance in Michigan has been defeated in the state House.
By a vote of 63-45 House Bill 5013 was voted down Thursday night.
“The majority of the members elected and serving not having voted in favor thereof — the bill has not passed,” was announced just before 11 p.m.
The measure would have let drivers opt out of a requirement to carry unlimited medical benefits through their auto insurance for crash injuries.
Supporters say the bill would help drivers facing the highest premiums in the country. Opponents say it would lead to inadequate treatment for people with catastrophic injuries.