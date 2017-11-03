2 Detroit Police Officers Injured In Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two Detroit police officers are recovering from minor injuries after their squad car was struck by an apparent drunk driver.
The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday as the officers were making their way to a report of a home invasion at Moross and Balfour on the city’s east side.
Police say the squad car had its lights and sirens activated and as it passed through the intersection, it was broadsided by another vehicle that blew through a stop sign.
The officers, a male and a female, both suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The other driver, a 33-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Police say he was arrested for operating while intoxicated.