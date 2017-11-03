CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police: 22-Year-Old Man Killed In Sterling Heights Crash With Semi

Filed Under: fatal crash, Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police are looking for witnesses following a crash that killed a young Shelby Township man on Thursday.

The accident, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, shut down a 18 Mile Road, between Enterprise and Van Dyke in Sterling Heights, for more than four hours.

Sterling Heights police say the 22-year-old victim was driving a Chevy Equinox SUV eastbound on 18 Mile, west of Van Dyke, when he collided with a semi truck that was pulling out of a driveway.

According to a tipster calling WWJ Newsradio 950 from the scene, the SUV ended up underneath the semi.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the truck driver, who was not injured, is cooperating as an investigation continues —and drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

The roadway reopened to traffic shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police are asking anyone that witnessed the crash to call the Sterling Heights Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920.

