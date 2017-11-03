3 Dearborn High School Students Charged In Locker Room Assault

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Three Fordson High School students have been charged with assault in connection with an incident at the Dearborn school last month.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, it’s alleged that the trio attacked a 13-year old freshman in the locker room before football practice. One of the teens also allegedly exposed himself to the victim.

All three defendants are juveniles, all sophomores, and all residents of Dearborn, according to authorities.

Worthy announced Friday she has charged each with one count of assault and battery in connection.

The cases were authorized by the court on Thursday and pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Monday, November 20, 2017 before Referee Leslie Graves. The students’ names were not released.

In a letter to parents, school officials addressed what they initially called “a rogue hazing incident,” noting that those responsible had been disciplined. Administrators added that they encourage all parents to talk to their children “about the importance of treating everyone with the respect and compassion we all deserve.”

Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko later stressed that the situation was being taken very seriously, announcing that the case had been turned over to Dearborn police.

A group of around two dozen students alumni and parents gathered to protest the school’s handling of this incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media, on October 14.