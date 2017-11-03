Axl Rose Trolls Tiger Fans With Verlander Reference

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If you haven’t been to a concert at the new Little Caesars Arena I highly suggest you do.
The acoustics are amazing! I have seen Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and The Eagles there in recent weeks.
Axl Rose and Guns and Roses took over the LCA Thursday night and I’m sure a great performance took place but Rose decided to troll the Detroit crowd a little bit according to the Detroit Free Press.
On a night with little talking, Rose did take the opportunity to playfully troll the Detroit crowd (“that’s how I roll,” he explained) with a reference to recently traded Tigers star Justin Verlander, whose Houston Astros won the World Series Wednesday night: “How about your boy Verlander? Congrats to you guys too!”
Maybe Rose thought everyone in Detroit was behind Verlander, but Detroit fans didn’t win anything at all. Instead we are in a worse position and we had to see a former Tiger win the World Series when that should have happened here.
Do you have a problem with Rose’s jab at the Detroit fans?