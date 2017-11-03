CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Axl Rose Trolls Tiger Fans With Verlander Reference

Filed Under: Axl Rose
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Singer Axl Rose of AC/DC performs during the AC/DC Rock Or Bust Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If you haven’t been to a concert at the new Little Caesars Arena I highly suggest you do.

The acoustics are amazing! I have seen Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and The Eagles there in recent weeks.

Axl Rose and Guns and Roses took over the LCA Thursday night and I’m sure a great performance took place but Rose decided to troll the Detroit crowd a little bit according to the Detroit Free Press.

On a night with little talking, Rose did take the opportunity to playfully troll the Detroit crowd (“that’s how I roll,” he explained) with a reference to recently traded Tigers star Justin Verlander, whose Houston Astros won the World Series Wednesday night: “How about your boy Verlander? Congrats to you guys too!”

Maybe Rose thought everyone in Detroit was behind Verlander, but Detroit fans didn’t win anything at all. Instead we are in a worse position and we had to see a former Tiger win the World Series when that should have happened here.

Do you have a problem with Rose’s jab at the Detroit fans?

