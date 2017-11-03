College Hockey In The D Returns To Detroit

DETROIT (November 3, 2017) – 313 presents today announced a four-year contract extension with Michigan Tech to keep the Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament in Detroit, and a four-year extension with Michigan and Michigan State to keep the “Duel in the D” between the Wolverines and Spartans in Hockeytown. Both premier college hockey events will move venues from Joe Louis Arena to the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena for this season’s installments.

“We’re excited to announce the four-year extensions for ‘College Hockey in the D,’ as the GLI has become a holiday tradition for sports fans throughout the state of Michigan, and the ‘Duel in the D’ features one of the most exciting rivalries in college athletics,” said Tom Wilson, President & CEO of Olympia Entertainment and Interim President of 313 Presents. “We look forward to welcoming college hockey fans to Little Caesars Arena to wear their colors and cheer on their teams – all while taking in the head-turning innovations and unparalleled fan experience within the world-class arena.”

Tickets are available now starting at $20 for the Great Lakes Invitational (Jan. 1-2, 2018), and $25 for the Michigan vs. Michigan State “Duel in the D” (Feb. 10, 2018). Tickets for both events can be purchased at 313Presents.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.

GREAT LAKES INVITATIONAL – JAN. 1-2, 2018

Now in its 53rd year, this season’s installment of the GLI will take place on Jan. 1-2, 2018, in conjunction with the Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena. Event host Michigan Tech, along with mainstays Michigan and Michigan State, will once again compete for the MacInnes Cup in the two-day, single-elimination tournament.

Special invitee Bowling Green is set to join the field for the third time and most recent appearance since 1984.

The four-team tournament starts with a doubleheader matchup on Monday, Jan. 1 between Michigan Tech (WCHA) and Michigan State (Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m., followed by Michigan (Big Ten) against Bowling Green (WCHA) at 6:00 p.m. The winners of those contests will advance to the championship game on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6:00 p.m., while the puck drops on the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. on the same day.

In addition, Olympia Entertainment and Michigan Tech have announced the next three special invitees scheduled to play in the Great Lakes Invitational alongside Michigan, Michigan State and Michigan Tech: Lake Superior State University (2018-19), Ferris State University (2019-20) and Northern Michigan University (2020-21).

“DUEL IN THE D” – FEB. 10, 2018

The fierce in-state rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans continues with the “Duel in the D” at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. The Wolverines and Spartans will once again compete for the “Iron D” Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the annual clash in Hockeytown.

The most-played rivalry in college hockey will open a new chapter as the two universities will compete at Little Caesars Arena to claim in-state bragging rights. Michigan leads the all-time series 161-133-20 and held a 16-11-4 edge in games played at Joe Louis Arena.