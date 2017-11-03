Detroit Man Sentenced In Dramatic I-75 Chase Caught On Video

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 22-year-old man will spend nine to 20 years in prison after leading Detroit police on a high-speed chase.

Derronn Sherard of Detroit learned his sentence in Third Circuit-Court Friday morning, after pleading guilty to charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing the police, along with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Sherard’s story made headlines when video from a helicopter captured the pursuit across multiple freeways. He eventually pulled over on I-75, got out of his car, jumped over the median to the other side, and onto the top of a minivan. Trapped on the hood and surrounded, Sherard was then tackled by several officers, cuffed and arrested.

Aerial video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police said the chase began after Sherard was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a woman in Southwest Detroit. No charges have been announced in that case.

Sherard was out on parole a the time of the chase, released from prison in July after serving time for stolen property and fleeing police in 2015.