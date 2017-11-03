Larry Nassar, Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, Ingham County, Lansing

Judge: Trial Of Michigan Sports Doctor Won’t Be Moved

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is seen in the 55th District Court where Judge Donald Allen Jr. bound him over on June 23, 2017 in Mason, Michigan to stand trial on 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. (Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has refused to move the trial of a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor who is charged with molesting girls at his home and campus clinic.

Lawyers for Dr. Larry Nassar say it will be hard to pick a jury in Ingham County after more than a year of unflattering stories about him. But Judge Rosemarie Aquilina says not everyone follows the news.

Aquilina held a hearing Friday to deal with many issues before jury selection starts on Dec. 4. Nassar pleaded guilty in federal court in July in a separate child pornography case. Aquilina says prosecutors can’t mention the conviction during trial.

Nassar specialized in treating gymnasts from all over Michigan. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

