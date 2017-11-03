‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Soccer Anyone? Ford Teams With Gores/Gilbert In MLS Detroit Bid, Plus Motor City Mayoral Match Up

Filed Under: Coleman Young II, L. Brooks Patterson, Michigan Matters, mike duggan, Ora Pescovitz, warren evans

By CBS Detroit

The Fords are joining the Gores and Gilbert families in putting their billions and economic prowess behind a plan to try and bring a MLS Team to the Motor City.

image3 Michigan Matters Focus: Soccer Anyone? Ford Teams With Gores/Gilbert In MLS Detroit Bid, Plus Motor City Mayoral Match Up

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Matt Grossmann, Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain (Photo credit: Juwan Outlaw)

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans talked about the prospect and chances of the bid succeeding during “Michigan Matters.”

He also talked about the jail and what is ahead in the conversation.

Evans appeared with Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and Matt Grossmann, director, Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at MSU, as they joined Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters.”

The show airs 11:30 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.

The round table also dissected Tuesday’s mayoral contest between incumbent Mike Duggan and rival State Sen. Coleman Young II, who is vying to take the job away from him.

Young is the son of the late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young.

Dr. Ora Pescovitz, president of Oakland University, also sat with Cain to talk about challenges and opportunities before the institution.

Pescovitz, appearing in her first TV interview since accepting the top job this spring, discussed the state of race relations on her campus and others.

image1 e1509730731293 Michigan Matters Focus: Soccer Anyone? Ford Teams With Gores/Gilbert In MLS Detroit Bid, Plus Motor City Mayoral Match Up

The new President of Oakland University, Dr. Ora Pescovitz, and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain (Photo credit: Jordan Brown)

She also talked about the huge pool of applicants they received for the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

More from Michigan Matters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch