‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Soccer Anyone? Ford Teams With Gores/Gilbert In MLS Detroit Bid, Plus Motor City Mayoral Match Up

The Fords are joining the Gores and Gilbert families in putting their billions and economic prowess behind a plan to try and bring a MLS Team to the Motor City.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans talked about the prospect and chances of the bid succeeding during “Michigan Matters.”

He also talked about the jail and what is ahead in the conversation.

Evans appeared with Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson and Matt Grossmann, director, Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at MSU, as they joined Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters.”

The round table also dissected Tuesday’s mayoral contest between incumbent Mike Duggan and rival State Sen. Coleman Young II, who is vying to take the job away from him.

Young is the son of the late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young.

Dr. Ora Pescovitz, president of Oakland University, also sat with Cain to talk about challenges and opportunities before the institution.

Pescovitz, appearing in her first TV interview since accepting the top job this spring, discussed the state of race relations on her campus and others.

She also talked about the huge pool of applicants they received for the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine.

