Michigan Prep Football Scores – District Finals

The high school football playoffs continued on Friday night in Michigan with all eight divisions taking part in the second round — also known as the District Finals.

Check out all of the scores from across the state on Friday night. Click on the division link to see the updated bracket for each division.

Division 1

Canton 28, Belleville 25

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 45, Macomb Dakota 20

Detroit Cass Tech 27, Dearborn Fordson 22

Detroit Catholic Central 35, White Lake Lakeland 12

Holland West Ottawa 33, Rockford 28

Utica Eisenhower 10, Rochester Adams 6

West Bloomfield 41, Waterford Mott 7

Division 2

Detroit King 46, Detroit East English 11

Flushing 28, Fenton 21

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 28, Muskegon Mona Shores 21

Livonia Franklin 21, Livonia Churchill 19

Oak Park 34, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

Traverse City Central 17, Traverse City West 14

Warren De La Salle 50, Port Huron Northern 0

Ypsilanti Lincoln 21, Wyandotte Roosevelt 19

Division 3

Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 24

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Redford Thurston 6

East Lansing 14, Haslett 3

Farmington Hills Harrison 33, Warren Woods Tower 0

Linden 49, Ortonville Brandon 27

Muskegon 55, Zeeland West 20

Riverview 38, Gibraltar Carlson 14

DeWitt 36, Cedar Springs 12

Division 4

Belding 55, Comstock Park 49

Edwardsburg 30, Three Rivers 12

Escanaba 42, Alma 14

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 45, Wyoming Kelloggsville 34

Lansing Sexton 28, Plainwell 25

River Rouge 35, Chelsea 10

Williamston 47, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 21

Division 5

Frankenmuth 42, Marine City 23

Grand Rapids West Catholic 42, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 0

Menominee 24, Kingsford 21

Muskegon Oakridge 38, Grant 0

Portland 35, Lansing Catholic 0

Reed City 34, Clare 7

Saginaw Swan Valley 42, Carrollton 7

Division 6

Blissfield 27, Brooklyn Columbia Central 17

Ithaca 56, Laingsburg 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 51, Michigan Center 14

Millington 55, Houghton Lake 28

Montague 37, Kent City 13

Warren Michigan Collegiate 38, Detroit Central 34

Watervliet 58, Delton Kellogg 50

Division 7

Breckenridge 26, St. Louis 6

Cassopolis 31, Reading 16

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 18, Cass City 14

Madison Heights Madison 47, Riverview Gabriel Richard 0

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 19, Hudson 16

Pewamo-Westphalia 35, New Lothrop 14

Saugatuck 14, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

Division 8

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 20, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0

Climax-Scotts 14, Pittsford 13

Lincoln-Alcona 56, Hillman 34

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 36, Petersburg Summerfield 20

Saginaw Nouvel 27, Harbor Beach 26

West Iron County 21, Norway 14

 

