One Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police have arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with a fatal robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Detroit’s northwest side.

According to reports, the suspect in custody today is one of two wanted in the murder of 69-year-old James Haller Jr. It’s believed the two walked into the store on Schaefer Highway near Six Mile Road Wednesday night and demanded all the cash. Haller — the manager — let them take the 100-dollar bill out of the till, but was still shot in the head.

“You took a father away, you took a husband away – we love our family, we stick together. The children miss their dad and I miss my husband. Turn yourself in, turn yourself in because you did not need to shot him in the head — you didn’t have to shot him,” cried Haller’s wife yesterday.

During a press conference held yesterday Detroit Police Chief James Craig said there were two witnesses; including a man who bumped into one of the suspects and someone else.

O’Reillys and Crime Stoppers announced a combined $12,500 reward yesterday.

Police are still searching for that second female suspect.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.