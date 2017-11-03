O'Reilly Auto Parts, Detroit, Detroit Police, Fatal Shooting

One Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager

Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, fatal shooting, O'Reilly Auto Parts

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police have arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with a fatal robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Detroit’s northwest side.

oreilly auto murder crime stoppers One Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of OReilly Auto Parts ManagerAccording to reports, the suspect in custody today is one of two wanted in the murder of 69-year-old James Haller Jr. It’s believed the two walked into the store on Schaefer Highway near Six Mile Road Wednesday night and demanded all the cash. Haller — the manager — let them take the 100-dollar bill out of the till, but was still shot in the head.

“You took a father away, you took a husband away – we love our family, we stick together. The children miss their dad and I miss my husband. Turn yourself in, turn yourself in because you did not need to shot him in the head — you didn’t have to shot him,” cried Haller’s wife yesterday.

During a press conference held yesterday Detroit Police Chief James Craig said there were two witnesses; including a man who bumped into one of the suspects and someone else.

O’Reillys and Crime Stoppers announced a combined $12,500 reward yesterday.

Police are still searching for that second female suspect.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on our app, DPD Connect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch