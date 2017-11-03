Lansing, Police, Shooting

Police: Teen Shot Outside Lansing School

Filed Under: lansing, police, shooting

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old girl has been shot outside a Michigan school.

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon at Pattengill Academy, a school for students in fourth through sixth grades.

Tomas Lopez, a 14-year-old who was picking up his brothers, says he saw a car with a shattered window drive out of the parking lot. Lansing school district spokesman Bob Kolt tells the Lansing State Journal that 80 to 90 students were inside Pattengill Academy at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch