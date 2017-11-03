Pontiac Silverdome To Be Demolished In December

PONTIAC — It’s official — the Pontiac Silverdome will be demolished in December.

The City of Pontiac has issued a demolition permit to the Adamo Group for the Pontiac Silverdome. A partial implosion for the 400,000 square-foot former home of the Detroit Lions is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Officials say the remainder of the demolition process will be completed in sections.

Councilman Don Woodward represents Pontiac’s Second District and believes the property will offer many opportunities for developers

“Its 265 acres and really its prime real estate,” Woodward said. “We are optimistic that we’ll start seeing all these businesses and companies moving into Pontiac. We are hopeful that’ll just make another space for them.”

Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman continued on Woodward’s comments, stating this will be “one of the hottest properties” in Southeast Michigan once the demolition is complete.

“Farewell Silverdome, hello world of new opportunity,” Waterman said in a press release. “When the demolition is complete, the site will be one of the hottest properties in Southeast Michigan. The City of Pontiac is ready to work with any developers who want to optimize the potential of this property.”

The Silverdome opened in August of 1975, and was the home of the Detroit Lions until 2001 and Detroit Pistons from 1978-1988. The arena also hosted the Superbowl in 1982. The facility hasn’t had a tenant since the Lions moved to Ford Field and its roof was ripped off in 2013.