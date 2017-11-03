Questions Surround Shooting On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have more questions than answers after a man was shot and seriously injured on the city’s west side.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old, stated he was shot just after 2 a.m. Friday inside a home on Kentucky Street, near Joy Road and Wyoming Avenue.

After the shooting another man drove the victim to a Valero gas station, a Project GreenLight location. Police were notified and a scout car transported the victim to Henry Ford Hospital.

Police say the victim was rushed into surgery, so he wasn’t immediately interviewed. He was last reported in serious condition.

At this point, police don’t have any description of a possible suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

Project GreenLight was launched last year at a number of gas stations, liquor stores and other businesses across the city. The locations have bright exterior lights and high-definition video cameras indoors and outdoors. Police personnel have access to live feeds from the cameras.

