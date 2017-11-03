Thor: Ragnarok Tries Hard, But Ultimately Disappoints

DETROIT (WWJ) – As much as I love Thor, it brings me NO joy to report that ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is a disappointing follow-up to 2011’s ‘Thor’ and 2013’s ‘Thor: The Dark World’.

So, let me get this out of the way. The movie wouldn’t be such a disappointment if it weren’t for the character and the storyline surrounding Grandmaster, ruler of Sakaar, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum.

I know Goldblum is a very talented actor, however, his character is a complete throwaway. Grandmaster is eccentric, outlandish and way over the top. If the filmmakers had left him out of the movie, I would have loved it. But, he is such a big part of the movie, it’s impossible to judge one without the other.

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth is, as usual, wonderful as Thor; Idris Elba does a great job reprising his role as the Asgardian sentry; Tom Hiddleston is at his best once again as the evil and conflicted Loki, Thor’s adopted brother; and Tessa Thompson, a newcomer to the Marvel universe, is absolutely fantastic and fun to watch in her role as the fierce warrior Valkyrie. I’m predicting — and hoping at the same time — that Marvel will bring her character back for more action and excitement. In case Thompson’s name escapes you, she was Adonis Johnson’s love interest in Creed. And she was fantastic in that movie, as well.

But back to the movie at hand. Here’s some background on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’:

In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, Thor is captured and imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer. On Sakaar, he’s pitted against his fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk, in what Grandmaster calls a fight to the finish. He also has to find a way to escape so he can return to Asgard to save it from destruction at the hands of the very evil and powerful Hela. Or else, it means Ragnarok: the end of Asgardian civilization.

With so much going on, in theory, this movie certainly has a lot going for it. But, unfortunately, it fails to live up to its potential.

Because I’m a big fan of Thor, I’ll certainly be looking forward to seeing him back on the big screen, but without all the excess baggage. If you get my drift.

See you at the movies!

