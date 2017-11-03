Wayne County, Grosse Pointe Woods, Champs Rotisserie and Spirits, Hepatitis A

Wayne County Officials Confirm Another Hepatitis A Case In Restaurant Worker

Champs Rotisserie and Spirits, Grosse Pointe Woods, Hepatitis A, Wayne County
Blood sample for hepatitis A virus (HAV) test

GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) — Wayne County Officials have confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a local restaurant worker.

The restaurant is Champs Rotisserie and Spirits on Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. Officials tell us that the employee is currently not working and is receiving medical care. The restaurant is also working with county officials to set up an employee vaccine clinic.

Dr. Ruta Sharangpani of the Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness says people who ate at the restaurant between Oct. 10-30 should look for the a number of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and yellowing of the eyes and skin.

“They should be vigilant for symptoms, and particularly if they ate on or after Oct. 20 that they should get the vaccine because they can still prevent from getting Hepatitis A,” Sharangpani said.

Hepatitis A has been an issue across Southeastern Michigan over the recent weeks. There were two reported separate cases in Detroit last week at a Little Caesars Pizza location and Firewater Bar and Grill.

Earlier this week it was announced by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley that Michigan has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to help coordinate its response to an outbreak of hepatitis A that may be spreading beyond the southeastern portion of the state.

