Woman Could Face Charges After Tire Causes Police, Ambulance Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office will review a case involving a woman whose tire caused a crash in Detroit last night.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw says the windshields of a Wayne County Community College police car and an ambulance were hit by some object as they drove on I-94 near Mt. Elliot in Detroit at 9 p.m. on Thursday. The ambulance and patrol vehicle were heading westbound — traveling one behind each other in the same lane — when a tire flew off a 2004 Dodge Durango traveling eastbound. The tire was able to bounce over the median and caused the crash on the other side.

“She did notice that there was a commotion on the other side of the freeway with the patrol car and ambulance, but she didn’t put two together,” Shaw said.

She had her car towed back to the house and realized what had happened while watching the news. Once she realized there was a crash, she called her boyfriend — the owner of the vehicle — to figure out what was best to do.

Shaw said that after an anonymous tip police were able to locate the vehicle at the driver’s residence. Both were at the at fault driver’s home when authorities arrived.

“If she would have just reported it right then, then her problem wouldn’t have occurred,” Shaw said. “Now we are looking at potentially fleeing the scene or some other charges.”

Michigan State Police will continue to investigate this incident today, and see if there was any involvement by the towing company. The investigation will then be turned over to the Wayne County prosecutor for review.

Police say no one was injured in this incident.