Police: Woman Shot By Officer After Michigan Traffic Stop

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say an officer-involved shooting following a traffic stop Friday left one person wounded and prompted the lockdown of nearby schools.

Michigan State Police with the Paw Paw Post tell WWJ’s Beth Fisher that all three suspects linked to the incident, in the southwest Michigan village of Mattawan, were in custody before 10 a.m.

State police say a Mattawan police officer fired a gun Friday morning, wounding a female suspect in the area of Main Street and West McGillen Ave. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two other people reportedly fled the scene of the traffic stop, but they taken into custody a short time later after a search that involved an MSP K9 unit.

No police officers were hurt.

Police didn’t immediately release specifics about what led to the traffic stop or to the shooting. The suspects’ names are being witheld pending an arraignment on formal charges.

Mattawan Consolidated Schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, due to their proximity to the scene.

