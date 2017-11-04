ATF Offers Reward In Roseville Gun Store Burglary

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Authorities are hoping a hefty cash reward will be enough to encourage someone to speak up and turn in the suspect who stole several firearms from a Roseville gun shop.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000.

On Oct. 24, around 6:15 a.m., police say a lone suspect cut a hole in the roof of Peter’s Indoor Range and Gun Shop on Gratiot Avenue, climbed through and stole an several guns.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS or Roseville Police at 586-447-4505. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app Reportit, or by visiting reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.