Coast Guard Rescues 3 People, Dog From Boat On Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A Coast Guard crew has rescued three people and a dog from a sinking boat on Lake Michigan near Muskegon.

The Coast Guard says occupants of the 21-foot boat reported Saturday morning that water was in the vessel and up to their knees. Each had on a life jacket.

A crew from Station Grand Haven pulled the occupants aboard a Coast Guard response boat. No injuries were reported.

The pleasure boat was partially submerged and could not be recovered due to 4- to 5-foot seas.

