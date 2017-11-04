Daylight Saving Time: Clocks ‘Fall Back’ One Hour

DETROIT (WWJ) – For people who like to sleep in, this is the best weekend of the year!

We revert back to standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday — setting the clocks back one hour.

By “falling back,” we’ll see more daylight in the morning but that also means it will get darker earlier.

Authorities suggest changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when setting your clocks back.

Daylight Saving Time will resume at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11.

Daylight Saving Time was instituted in the United States during World War I in order to save energy for war production by taking advantage of the later hours of daylight between April and October.

The passage of the Energy Policy Act in 2005 extended Daylight Saving Time by four weeks – from the second Sunday of March to the first Sunday of November.