Penn State, Michigan State In Extended Weather Delay

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State are in a long weather delay, with the Nittany Lions leading 14-7 in the second quarter Saturday.

The game was halted with 7:58 to go in the quarter on a chilly, rainy day in East Lansing. Lightning was visible in the area. The game is not projected to restart until 5:30 p.m. at the earliest, more than four hours after the delay began.

Trace McSorley already has thrown for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State, setting a school record with his 49th career TD pass. Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley has only 1 yard on three carries, but he did complete a 20-yard pass in the first quarter.

Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke has thrown for 159 yards and a touchdown.

