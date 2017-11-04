Survey: Detroit Has 11th Most Stressful Commute In The Country

DETROIT (WWJ) – Drivers in Detroit face fears daily when it comes to the stress of commuting.

Survey: Detroit Has 11th Most Stressful Commute In The Country

(Credit: Robert Half)

A new survey from staffing firm Robert Half shows that the Motor City has the 11th most stressful commute in the country.

Detroit also ranks 14th in terms of average daily commute. Workers spend an average of 46.87 minutes commuting in Detroit each day – 2.2 minutes fewer than the national average of 49.1 minutes.

Adding to that, 30 percent of all workers surveyed in Detroit think their commute is too long.

Methodology: Robert Half commissioned an independent research firm to collect the data. More than 2,700 workers in 27 U.S. markets were surveyed to determine average commute times and the cities with the most stressful commutes. The survey was conducted in September 2017.

 

