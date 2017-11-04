Teen Trying To Sell iPhone On Facebook Gets Robbed At Gunpoint

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A group of young men who used airsoft guns to steal an iPhone from a Pontiac teen have been arrested.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Luther King and Perry.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says the 16-year old victim set up a meeting through FaceBook Marketplace, but when he arrived for the deal, the buyer showed a gun and stole the iPhone.

The victim called police and described the suspect’s vehicle, saying he was with two other men. A short time later, deputies located and stopped the vehicle with all three suspects inside. They also found the victim’s cell phone along with two airsoft handguns.

The suspects — a 24-year-old man and two 18-year-olds — were all taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Oakland County Jail, pending charges.

