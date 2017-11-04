Woman Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager Released From Custody

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 23-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with a fatal robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Detroit’s northwest side has been released from police custody.

After being interviewed throughout the night, the woman was released after investigators determined she had no involvement with the crime, police confirmed Saturday morning. She was arrested Friday.

The fatal incident occurred Wednesday night, when 75-year-old James Haller, Jr., a Vietnam veteran and General Motors retiree, was gunned down while working his manager shift at the store.

Police say two women entered the store and told a 20-year-old witness to get down. The suspects then demanded money from the cashier, who complied, and as they were leaving the store, Haller, Jr. emerged from a back room. Police say one of the suspects noticed Haller, Jr. and opened fire, striking him in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene in a burgundy-colored Chevy Suburban SUV with a passenger side, broken-out back window covered with plastic.

A $10,000 reward from the O’Reilly Auto Parts family is being offered in the case, in addition to a $2,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.