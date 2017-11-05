AP Poll Top 25: Shake Up! Ohio State, Penn State Drop; Michigan State In At No. 12

DETROIT (AP) – AP Poll Top 25 college football rankings after Week 10 are changing after some upsets. Top-10 Ohio State and Penn State lost and will drop. But Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Wisconsin were among the teams to win.

Before the new poll is out Sunday, Land of 10 predicts where teams will be ranked in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11.

Dropped out: No. 18 Stanford, No. 23 Arizona

25. Iowa State (6-3)

24. NC State (6-3)

23. Iowa (6-3)

22. West Virginia (6-3)

21. LSU (6-3)

20. Memphis (8-1)

19. Virginia Tech (7-2)

18. Washington State (8-2)

17. Mississippi State (7-2)

16. Oklahoma State (7-2)

15. Penn State (7-2)

14. Ohio State (7-2)

13. UCF (8-0)

12. Michigan State (7-2)

11. Auburn (7-2)

10. USC (8-2)

The Trojans faced surging Arizona and QB Khalil Tate, but USC won, 49-35. RB Ronald Jones III showed he’s one of the country’s best running backs with 194 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 attempts. Sam Darnold passed for 311 yards in the win.

9. Washington (8-1)

The Huskies routed Oregon, 38-3, to win again. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed combined for 207 yards 2 touchdowns on only 23 attempts. Though Oregon rushed for 247 yards, the Washington pass defense held Ducks QB Braxton Burmeister to 7-for-13 passing for 31 yards and an interception.

8. TCU (8-1)

TCU’s defense allowed 263 yards as the Horne Frogs beat Texas, 24-7. TCU is now 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in the Big 12. Thanks to TCU’s win against the Longhorns and Oklahoma’s victory against Oklahoma State, the Saturday, Nov. 11 showdown of TCU-Oklahoma will be a top-10 game.

7. Miami (8-0)

The Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech, 28-10, to continue their unbeaten run. Miami forced four turnovers and outgained Virginia Tech, 429 to 299. Miami next gets a big spotlight game, as College GameDay is going to the Miami-Notre Dame game.

6. Oklahoma (8-1)

Now that was wild one. QB Baker Mayfield might be the Heisman favorite after throwing for 598 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a crazy, 62-52 win at rival Oklahoma State. Mayfield also added a score on the round. The Sooners piled up 785 yards in the Bedlam win.

5. Clemson (8-1)

The Tigers did just enough to escape ranked NC State, winning 38-31. The Tigers rushed for 224 yards and 3 scores. QB Kelly Bryant passed for 191 yards and also rushed for 88 yards with 2 touchdowns. Next up: Florida State.

4. Wisconsin (9-0)

As Big Ten contenders Ohio State and Penn State both lost, Wisconsin remained the conference’s lone unbeaten team with a 45-17 rout of Indiana. The Badgers trailed 10-0 before rolling to another win. Freshman Jonathan Taylor was big again with 29 carries, 183 yards and a touchdown.

3. Notre Dame (8-1)

It wasn’t easy, but the Irish won again. Notre Dame had enough to hold off Wake Forest, 48-37. Notre Dame had 46 attempts for 380 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. QB Brandon Wimbush passed for 280 yards while adding 110 rushing yards.

2. Georgia (9-0)

The Bulldogs won again, beating South Carolina, 24-10. The defense held the Gamecocks to 43 rushing yards and intercepted two Jake Bentley passes. On offense, the Georgia running game was again strong, picking up 242 rushing yards. Freshman QB Jake Fromm was also key: 196 passing yards with 2 touchdowns.

1. Alabama (9-0)

The Crimson Tide defense easily handled LSU in a 24-10 win. Alabama QB Jalen Hurts completed only 11 of 24 passes, but he threw for 183 yards and a touchdown while picking up 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Now Alabama goes on the road to face ranked Mississippi State.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)