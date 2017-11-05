Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Marry In Weekend Wedding In Tuscany

(CBS DETROIT) – It’s another ring for former Detroit Tiger Justin Verlander! This time a wedding ring!
Just days after winning a World Series with the Houston Astros, “JV” and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton tied the knot in a weekend ceremony Saturday in Tuscany, Italy — forgoing a championship parade in Houston.
The two had been dating “on and off” since 2014. [WEDDING PHOTOS]
Justin Verlander had proposed to Kate Upton when he was a Detroit Tiger — but Upton said in an interview she wasn’t up to planning a wedding — the two just wanted a party. Looks like they figured that one out away from the spotlight.