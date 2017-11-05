CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Marry In Weekend Wedding In Tuscany

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with model Kate Upton and the MVP trophy after defeating the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 21, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Houston Astros advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(CBS DETROIT) – It’s another ring for former Detroit Tiger Justin Verlander! This time a wedding ring!

Just days after winning a World Series with the Houston Astros, “JV” and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton tied the knot in a weekend ceremony Saturday in Tuscany, Italy — forgoing a championship parade in Houston.

The two had been dating “on and off” since 2014. [WEDDING PHOTOS]

Justin Verlander had proposed to Kate Upton when he was a Detroit Tiger — but Upton said in an interview she wasn’t up to planning a wedding — the two just wanted a party. Looks like they figured that one out away from the spotlight.

