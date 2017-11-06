Police Seek Pair Wanted For Murder Of O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police have identified a second suspect wanted for the murder of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store manager in Detroit — and are now seeking a pair on the run.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Eboni Monae Mcewen-Ross may be fleeing Michigan with the other suspect, 23-year-old Shawnta Sharee Anderson. Police say the duo is possibly headed to Ohio where one of them has family, but officers are still looking for them in Michigan.

Police said Anderson and Mcewen-Ross allegedly walked into O’Reilly Auto Parts on the city’s west side last Wednesday and demanded money from a female store clerk. The store’s manager, James Haller, Jr. — a Vietnam Veteran and former Reserve Detroit Police Officer — was then shot in the head when he approached the women to see what was going on.

Haller, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene in a burgundy-colored Chevy Suburban SUV with a passenger side, broken-out back window covered with plastic.

As of Friday morning, both suspects remained at large. Police over the weekend released from custody a third woman who they said was determined to have played no part in the crime.

A $10,000 reward from the O’Reilly Auto Parts family is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in the case, in addition to a $2,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers, for a total of $12,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.