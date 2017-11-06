CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
26 DEAD IN TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING- GUNMAN DEAD LISTEN LIVE NOW/  LATEST INFORMATION 

Group Calls For More Black Involvement In Detroit Demolition Program

DETROIT (WWJ) – Some concerned Detroiters have banded together to point out something they say is missing from the city’s demolition effort: minorities.

Among those asking for a sit-down with the Detroit City Council is Damion Ellis, who said he had a look at the contracts awarded under Detroit’s federal-funded vacant home demolition program.

“When I downloaded it and I dug through the numbers, I’m finding that, of the first $170 million spent, 90 percent of those dollars went to non-black-owned businesses,” he told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “For me that just doesn’t make economic sense for a city that’s 82 percent black.”

Ellis said there are other barriers too that make it difficult for black contractors to complete, including the location of the apprenticeship program for heavy equipment operators on demolition projects.

He said finding a ride to the training site is only part of the problem.

“On top of the transportation issue, it’s in Howell,” Ellis said, “which is known not to be the most inviting place for black people. It’s often called the Klu Klux Klan capital of Michigan.”

Detroit Land Bank Spokesman Craig Folly disagrees that there’s a race issue at play here. He told Thomas that $147 million of a total $230 million in allotted federal funds have been spent so far. Of that amount, he said, 27 percent went to nine minority contractors; and nearly 80 percent to Detroit-based or headquartered businesses.

Vowing to clean up the neighborhoods, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan pushed a program leading to the demolition of more than 12,000 dilapidated structures in Detroit. The program has since been under investigation by federal investigators to determine if federal funds were misappropriated, as costs soared.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lefty McLibby (@Lefty_McLibby) says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I do not understand the point of this effort.

    Are they saying that Blacks are not responsible for all of the demolition of Detroit so far?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch