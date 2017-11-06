Group Calls For More Black Involvement In Detroit Demolition Program

DETROIT (WWJ) – Some concerned Detroiters have banded together to point out something they say is missing from the city’s demolition effort: minorities.

Among those asking for a sit-down with the Detroit City Council is Damion Ellis, who said he had a look at the contracts awarded under Detroit’s federal-funded vacant home demolition program.

“When I downloaded it and I dug through the numbers, I’m finding that, of the first $170 million spent, 90 percent of those dollars went to non-black-owned businesses,” he told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. “For me that just doesn’t make economic sense for a city that’s 82 percent black.”

Ellis said there are other barriers too that make it difficult for black contractors to complete, including the location of the apprenticeship program for heavy equipment operators on demolition projects.

He said finding a ride to the training site is only part of the problem.

“On top of the transportation issue, it’s in Howell,” Ellis said, “which is known not to be the most inviting place for black people. It’s often called the Klu Klux Klan capital of Michigan.”

Detroit Land Bank Spokesman Craig Folly disagrees that there’s a race issue at play here. He told Thomas that $147 million of a total $230 million in allotted federal funds have been spent so far. Of that amount, he said, 27 percent went to nine minority contractors; and nearly 80 percent to Detroit-based or headquartered businesses.

Vowing to clean up the neighborhoods, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan pushed a program leading to the demolition of more than 12,000 dilapidated structures in Detroit. The program has since been under investigation by federal investigators to determine if federal funds were misappropriated, as costs soared.