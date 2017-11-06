Bus, Car, QLINE Involved In Woodward Avenue Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A crash involving a variety of vehicles on Woodward Avenue in Midtown Detroit left two people with minor injuries.

WWJ’s Jason Scott reported the accident, early Monday afternoon, involved a four-door sedan, a Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus and the QLINE streetcar.

“From what I see, my vantage point, the back left portion of that car is a wreck,” Scott reported, at 2:30 p.m. “And the front right portion of the bus looks like there was major contact with some type of vehicle. It looks like they may have clipped or made some kind of contact.”

The sedan ended up against a QLINE car which was parked at its stop in front of the popular HopCat restaurant and bar.

Southbound Woodward was closed to traffic at Canfield as police investigated, but the intersection has since reopened.

#ServiceAlert: We are awaiting the removal of a vehicle that made contact with the streetcar. Please expect delays. We will provide updates. — QLINE Detroit (@qlinedetroit) November 6, 2017

QLINE Detroit tweeted at 1:35 p.m. that they were awaiting removal of the vehicle and that riders should expect service delays.

Maurice Randall, who drives a DDOT bus, urged motorists who share the roads with any of these hefty vehicles to do so with respect.

“I mean, people be thinking these buses, these big old buses are a joke,” Randall said. “You can’t stop these big buses because they weigh a ton, and it’s really hard to stop this train and the bus at the same time.”

The 66-foot-long QLINE cars carry up to 125 passengers each, sharing the road with traffic on Woodward, from Midtown to downtown, at speeds up to 35 mph.

Since the rail car launched on May 12 of this year, officials say the QLINE has been involved in about half-a-dozen fender benders. With that in mind, officials are asking people to be more careful driving and even walking around the QLINE to avoid future accidents.

QLINE officials say the streetcar, which sustained only minor damage, will be taken offline and evaluated.