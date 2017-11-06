Detroit Police Investigating After Landscaping Crew Finds Skeletal Remains

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Police evidence technicians remain on the scene tonight of a north side neighborhood after the discovery of skeletal remains.
Police are investigating what they believe are skeletal remains that were discovered near Detroit’s Palmer Park. A landscaping crew called police earlier this evening when working in the area of Woodward Avenue and East McNichols Road.
The Wayne County medical examiner is now working to determine whether the bones are human or from an animal.
This incident remains under investigation.