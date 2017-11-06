Fatal Crash On I-696 Results In Shutdown Of Eastbound Lanes

CENTER LINE (WWJ) — Michigan State Police are reporting that there has been a fatal crash tonight on eastbound I-696 near Mound Road that has resulted in a complete shutdown of the highway.

The Michigan State Police’s Metro Detroit Twitter handle tweeted about the fatal crash on Monday evening.

Eastbound I-696 at Mound is closed due to a fatal crash. A person fleeing a hit and run crash stuck by a vehicle while running across Xway pic.twitter.com/hS0jvXlajB — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 7, 2017

Authorities say a person fleeing a hit-and-run crash was struck by another vehicle running across the freeway. This incident occurred sometime around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

It is still unknown at this time when the eastbound lanes will reopen. The identity of the person killed in the crash has yet to be announced.

There was also another serious crash on Monday night around the same time but on northbound I-275 after Ford Road. The crash resulted in all of the lanes being closed for a short period of time as authorities were on the scene. That crash was a double roll over with one non-life threatening injury reported.

Northbound I-275 after Ford Rd/153 has only the left lane open due a crash. One non life threatening injury due to a double roll over. pic.twitter.com/QyCd1HDaGm — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 7, 2017

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 for more updates on both of these incidents.