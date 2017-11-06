Detroit, I-696, I-275, Michigan State Police
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
26 DEAD IN TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING - MICHIGAN NATIVES AMONG VICTIMS - LISTEN LIVE - LATEST

Fatal Crash On I-696 Results In Shutdown Of Eastbound Lanes

Filed Under: detroit, I-275, I-696, michigan state police

CENTER LINE (WWJ) — Michigan State Police are reporting that there has been a fatal crash tonight on eastbound I-696 near Mound Road that has resulted in a complete shutdown of the highway.

The Michigan State Police’s Metro Detroit Twitter handle tweeted about the fatal crash on Monday evening.

Authorities say a person fleeing a hit-and-run crash was struck by another vehicle running across the freeway. This incident occurred sometime around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

It is still unknown at this time when the eastbound lanes will reopen. The identity of the person killed in the crash has yet to be announced.

There was also another serious crash on Monday night around the same time but on northbound I-275 after Ford Road. The crash resulted in all of the lanes being closed for a short period of time as authorities were on the scene. That crash was a double roll over with one non-life threatening injury reported.

Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ Newsradio 950 for more updates on both of these incidents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch