Florida State Bans Greek Life Following Student Death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida State University has indefinitely suspended its fraternities and sororities after the alcohol-related death of a freshman pledge and cocaine charges for a member of another fraternity.

University President John Thrasher made the announcement on Monday. Thrasher didn’t say how long the suspensions will last.

FSU President John Thrasher, fmr Speaker and senator, announces interim ban on Greek life in wake of pledge death #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/CpK58lPdej — Danny McAuliffe (@DanTallahassee) November 6, 2017

Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive following a party.

The university suspended the fraternity following Coffey’s death.

On Monday, 20-year-old Garrett John Marcy, a member of Phi Delta Theta, was charged with the sale and trafficking of cocaine.

Thrasher has also banned alcohol at all events of recognized student organizations during the suspension.

