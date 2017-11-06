Golden Tate Is Happy Jameis Winston Isn’t His Quarterback

Golden Tate would never ask for a quarterback other than Matthew Stafford.

“He’s a great leader,” Tate often says.

“He’s tough as nails.”

“He can sling it.”

But if Tate were in the market for another QB, suffice to say he wouldn’t call Jameis Winston. Not after Winston delivered one of the oddest pump-up speeches one can imagine prior to the Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints on Sunday.

With his teammates gathered around him, Winston put his fingers in the shape of a ‘W’, stuck his fingers in his mouth, licked each one and then asked, “How many people want to eat a ‘W’ tonight?”

His teammates seemed…confused.

Video of Winston’s speech quickly went viral, with one Twitter account providing the caption, “retweet if this is NOT your QB.”

Tate obliged.

retweet if this is NOT your QBpic.twitter.com/Iujbh5ga2Q — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 5, 2017

Lions safety Tavon Wilson got a kick out of Tate’s reaction.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tavon Wilson (@tavonwilson) November 5, 2017

Tate wasn’t the only person to give Winston grief.

Jameis Winston really thought sucking on his fingers would be a good idea to hype up grown men for a football game. I can’t. — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) November 6, 2017

Um, did anybody else just see that Jameis Winston “How many of you want to eat a W tonight?” speech or am I on an acid trip? — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) November 5, 2017

The Buccs went on to lose, 30-10, and Winston missed the second half with a shoulder injury. He also incited a sideline brawl.

The Lions visit Tampa Bay in Week 14.