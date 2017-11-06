CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Golden Tate Is Happy Jameis Winston Isn’t His Quarterback

Filed Under: Golden Tate, Jameis Winston
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions catches the ball for a touchdown as Rafael Bush #25 of the New Orleans Saints defends during the first half of a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Golden Tate would never ask for a quarterback other than Matthew Stafford.

“He’s a great leader,” Tate often says.

“He’s tough as nails.”

“He can sling it.”

But if Tate were in the market for another QB, suffice to say he wouldn’t call Jameis Winston. Not after Winston delivered one of the oddest pump-up speeches one can imagine prior to the Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints on Sunday.

With his teammates gathered around him, Winston put his fingers in the shape of a ‘W’, stuck his fingers in his mouth, licked each one and then asked, “How many people want to eat a ‘W’ tonight?”

His teammates seemed…confused.

Video of Winston’s speech quickly went viral, with one Twitter account providing the caption, “retweet if this is NOT your QB.”

Tate obliged.

Lions safety Tavon Wilson got a kick out of Tate’s reaction.

Tate wasn’t the only person to give Winston grief.

The Buccs went on to lose, 30-10, and Winston missed the second half with a shoulder injury. He also incited a sideline brawl.

The Lions visit Tampa Bay in Week 14.

