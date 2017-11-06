Jack Morris, Alan Trammell To Get Another Shot At Hall Of Fame

By: Will Burchfield

Jack Morris and Alan Trammell will get another shot at Cooperstown.

The two former Tigers, who played together on the team’s 1984 World Series-winning club, are on the Hall of Fame’s Modern Baseball Era ballot, which was released on Monday.

Voting will take place at the MLB Winter Meetings on Dec. 10.

The Modern Baseball Era ballot includes players, managers, umpires and executives whose greatest contributions to the game were realized from 1970-1987 and who are no longer eligible for election to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Morris fell off the BBWA ballot in 2014 after receiving 61.5 percent of the vote and Trammell fell off in 2016 after receiving 40.9 percent of the vote. 75 percent is required for induction.

The same threshold must be met on the Modern Baseball ballot, which is voted on by a 16-person committee comprised of members of the Hall of Fame, executives and veteran media members. Morris and Trammel will have to secure at least 12 votes.

There are 10 players on the ballot and committee members can vote for up to four candidates.

Morris was a five-time All-Star and three-time World Series winner over an 18-year career, the bulk of which came with the Tigers. He won World Series MVP with the Twins in 1991. He compiled an 254-186 record with a 3.90 ERA.

Trammell was a six-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover and three-time Silver Slugger over a 20-year career, all of which was spent with the Tigers. He won World Series MVP in 1984.

The Tigers congratulated Morris and Trammell on making the Modern Baseball Era ballot in a statement released Monday:

“Tradition and history are the foundations of the organization — something that Jack and Tram spent many years building during their time wearing the Olde English ‘D.’ The two were teammates on the Tigers 1984 World Series Championship Team and combined for 11 All-Star Game appearances. We’re confident that the committee will see fit for Jack and Tram to be enshrined in Cooperstown.”

If Morris and Trammell aren’t elected this year, they will have another chance through the Modern Baseball Era ballot on 2019. The election committee mets twice every five years.