Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones, Green Bay Packers, NFL
26 DEAD IN TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING - MICHIGAN NATIVES AMONG VICTIMS - LISTEN LIVE - LATEST

Lions Win 30-17 As Matthew Stafford Dissects Packers

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Marvin Jones, matthew stafford, nfl
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Marvin Jones Jr. #11 of the Detroit Lions catches a pass for a touchdown past Davon House #31 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By Genaro C. Armas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, and the Detroit Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-17 win on Monday night over the offensively challenged Green Bay Packers.

Stafford was 26 of 33, including 12 of 14 in the first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jones. Ameer Abdullah added a 4-yard touchdown run for Detroit (4-4).

Green Bay (4-4) finally got in the end zone on Brett Hundley’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 9:52 left.

The Lions answered with Stafford’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:06 left to put the game out of reach with a 17-point lead. Jones had seven catches for 107 yards.

The Packers have lost three straight games.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch