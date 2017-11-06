Michigan-Native Couple Among Those Killed In Texas Church Massacre

HARRISON, Mich. (WWJ) – A Michigan-native couple has been identified among those killed in a shooting that left 26 dead at a Texas church.
Robert and Shani Corrigan of Harrison, in Clare County, both lost their lives in the massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday. The two were graduates of Harrison High School where Robert held the track record for years, according to the Director of Veterans’ Services for Clare County.
Robert Corrigan was a U.S. Air Force retiree and the couple left behind have two sons who are both on active duty with the Air Force.
In remembrance of the Corrigans, a candle light vigil will be held at the Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Meanwhile, Governor Rick Snyder has ordered flags at state buildings and the state Capitol to be lowered to half-staff now through Thursday. The governor said people and state of Michigan stand in support of Texas and offer prayers to the victims their families and loved ones, calling the shooting “heartbreaking and appalling.”
The victims ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years, officials said.
Funeral plans for the Corrigans are pending.