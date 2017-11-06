CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
26 DEAD IN TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING- GUNMAN DEAD LISTEN LIVE NOW/  LATEST INFORMATION 

Michigan-Native Couple Among Those Killed In Texas Church Massacre

HARRISON, Mich. (WWJ) – A Michigan-native couple has been identified among those killed in a shooting that left 26 dead at a Texas church.

corrigans Michigan Native Couple Among Those Killed In Texas Church Massacre

Robert and Shani Corrigan
(Photos courtesy of Clare County Veterans’ Services)

Robert and Shani Corrigan of Harrison, in Clare County, both lost their lives in the massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday. The two were graduates of Harrison High School where Robert held the track record for years, according to the Director of Veterans’ Services for Clare County.

Robert Corrigan was a U.S. Air Force retiree and the couple left behind have two sons who are both on active duty with the Air Force.

In remembrance of the Corrigans, a candle light vigil will be held at the Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Meanwhile, Governor Rick Snyder has ordered flags at state buildings and the state Capitol to be lowered to half-staff now through Thursday. The governor said people and state of Michigan stand in support of Texas and offer prayers to the victims their families and loved ones, calling the shooting “heartbreaking and appalling.”

The victims ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years, officials said.

Funeral plans for the Corrigans are pending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch